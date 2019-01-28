POLITICS

Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union

(Evan Vucci/AP Photo|Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo)

WASHINGTON --
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has officially invited President Donald Trump to give a State of the Union address next month in the House Chamber.

The formal letter Monday suggests Trump will reschedule the speech after it was postponed because of the partial government shutdown. Trump and Congress reached a deal Friday to reopen the government, which had been Pelosi's condition for allowing Trump to speak.

Pelosi said in her letter that she and Trump spoke Monday and agreed on the new date. She wrote: "In our conversation today, we agreed on Feb. 5."

The House and Senate still must pass a resolution officially inviting Trump to speak to a joint session of Congress.
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump announced Friday that he plans to sign a bill opening the government for three weeks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationborder wallnancy pelosicongresshouse of representativesstate of the unionWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
Former Starbucks CEO considering presidential run
Kamala Harris kicks off 2020 campaign at Oakland rally
Trump donates $100,000 from salary to alcoholism research
More Politics
Top Stories
Alleged driver arrested in Redondo Beach fatal hit-run
Liquid oxygen spill at Marina Del Rey hospital closes ER
San Bernardino missing child found
Woman arrested after chase through San Fernando Valley
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
LA sees crime drop in 2018
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
Joshua Tree reopening with 'irreparable' damage
Show More
LA Rams flag team member being flown out to Super Bowl 53
Fullerton traffic stop leads to discovery of mobile drug lab
Student, 21, killed in Redondo Beach hit-run
IE Marine with cancer helping other vets through music
Atlanta residents show support for Rams at Super Bowl Experience
More News