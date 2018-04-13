POLITICS

People may get chance to vote on splitting California into 3 states

It looks like voters could get a chance to decide whether California should be split into three states. (KGO-TV)

By ABC7.com staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) --
Voters may get the chance to vote on splitting California into three states.

Venture capitalist Tim Draper is leading the so-called CAL 3 initiative petition.

The three-way split goes like this: Northern California would include the Bay Area all the way to the Oregon border. Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state. And a new California would begin in Los Angeles County and cover most of the coastal areas.

Draper said Thursday he has 600,000 signatures but only needs 360,000 to qualify for the state's November ballot.

"We're working in California to create three new states so that those states can be the most advanced, provide the best service and make all of our world much, much better," he said.

Draper added that the signatures will be submitted to election officials next week to be verified.
