LEBRON JAMES

Petition calls for Lebron James to be named Education Secretary

EMBED </>More Videos

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Trump with a new petition drive. (AP)

Supporters of Lebron James are taking a swipe at President Donald Trump with a new petition drive. Thousands of people have signed a petition which calls for James to replace current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

The petition comes in response to a tweet by Trump last week where he questioned James' intelligence.

RELATED: Donald Trump insults LeBron James' intelligence: 'I like Mike'

The president's comment came after James appeared on CNN to talk about a newly-opened school for at-risk students, established by the Lebron James Family foundation and Akron public schools.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumplebron jamesu.s. & worldeducation
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Melania wades into Lebron James, Donald Trump feud
First lady praises LeBron James, WH says she's not 'taking sides'
LEBRON JAMES
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Sources: LeBron James' first trip to Cleveland as a Laker set for Nov. 21
Sources: LeBron James, Lakers to face Warriors on Christmas Day
LeBron James adds Showtime documentary to TV portfolio
More lebron james
POLITICS
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020
Challenge on Trump administration's border wall hinges on court jurisdiction
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
More Politics
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 9,600 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Dr. Lucy Jones issues warning about carbon emissions
Gunmen caught on video robbing South LA taco truck
Flash flood warning issued in SB County
Sexual assault cases against 3 celebs sent to LA DA
Six Flags parkgoers brave heat, humidity in Valencia
10 injured in South LA multi-vehicle collision
NorCal mother fatally sets herself on fire, kills twin daughters
Show More
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
Woman in East LA killed in possible gang-related shooting
$50,000 reward announced in Baldwin Village killings
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
Missing boy's remains found at New Mexico compound, family says
More News