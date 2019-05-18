Planned Parenthood and Gov. Newsom react to Alabama abortion bill

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Alabama's Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Wednesday that would almost completely ban abortions in the state."All human life is precious," said Ivey.If the bill makes it through the courts, doctors could face 99 years in prison for performing an abortion, and abortions would be banned at any stage of pregnancy, including in cases of rape or incest."To tell a 12-year-old that's raped by someone at gunpoint, or by knife, that they have to take to term that child, that's what this state is saying, that they will have no choice but to take that child to term. I think it's outrageous," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.Hours after Alabama's governor signed their bill, Missouri lawmakers passed legislation that bans most abortions after eight weeks. And more than a dozen states have recently passed laws restricting abortion. Sheri Bonner, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley, says one in four women will have an abortion in their lifetime."There are politicians who would like to intervene between a woman and her doctor and her own healthcare," said Bonner.The Alabama law doesn't take effect for six months and Planned Parenthood Southeast plans to take the law to court. Planned Parenthood says what abortion opponents really want is for the Supreme Court to take up the case, revisit Roe v. Wade and overturn it."Because our rights are protected here in California from a state perspective, that we're a sanctuary state, that women can come here for their services should we end up in a situation where abortion becomes illegal in states because Roe is overturned," said Bonner.Celebrities including Reese Witherspoon and Alyssa Milano have taken to social media protesting the Alabama law. Abortion-rights activists are warning women that the Alabama law could have repercussions well beyond that state.