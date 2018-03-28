While three in 10 California voters say that arming school teachers would make students safer, more than half of 882 respondents say such a move would make students less safe, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News Southern California News Group poll conducted by SurveyUSA.The poll found that Republicans are six times more likely than Democrats to say that arming teachers would make students "much more safe." Among parents of school-age children, 40 percent are in favor of the idea compared to 27 percent of those who do not have a school-age child.The prospect of arming instructors is twice as popular in the Inland Empire and the Central Valley than it is in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to the survey.Opinions differ along gender lines. Twenty percent of suburban women believe armed teachers would make pupils safer; nearly double that figure -- 37 percent -- of suburban men feel the same way.Meanwhile, an overwhelming majority of Californians support having metal detectors at all school entrances.About half of voters across the state describe the entertainment industry -- including producers of TV series and movies -- as "wholly," "largely" or "somewhat" responsible for mass shootings in the United States. The other half says the industry is "not very" or "not at all" responsible for gun violence.Here's are the poll's six questions and the respondents' answers, by percentage:32% - Much more safe41% - Safe5% - Less safe3% - Much less safe19% - Not sure32% - Much more safe34% - Safe8% - Less safe5% - Much less safe21% - Not sure36% - Much more safe36% - Safe7% - Less safe3% - Much less safe17% - Not sure15% - Much more safe16% - Safe27% - Less safe25% - Much less safe18% - Not sure35% - Much more safe26% - Safe9% - Less safe7% - Much less safe23% - Not sure7% - Wholly responsible13% - Largely responsible29% - Somewhat responsible22% - Not very responsible22% - Not at all responsible