President Donald Trump coming to California, White House confirms

The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump is coming to California next week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump is coming to California next week.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made the announcement during a press briefing.

MORE: Jeff Sessions slams California immigration policy, says "sanctuary" laws defy common sense
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling California, "We have a problem." Sessions told law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento Wednesday that the Justice Department sued California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.


Sanders did not lay out an agenda for the trip or exactly where the president would be visiting. It will be Trump's first visit to California as president.

When asked why the president has not visited California yet, Sanders said, "He's been busy growing the economy, creating jobs, defeating ISIS, remaking the judiciary. I'd be happy to name off some other success but I think that's enough."
