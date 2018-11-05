POLITICS

Proposition 6: Gas tax repeal's proponents to hold free gas card giveaway Monday

On the day before voters decide the fate of California's Proposition 6 proponents of the initiative are expected to hold a gas card giveaway.

By and ABC7.com staff
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
On the day before voters decide the fate of California's Proposition 6, known as the gas tax repeal, proponents of the initiative are expected to hold a gas card giveaway Monday morning at locations throughout the state.

If approved, Prop. 6 would rescind the gas tax and vehicle fees enacted by the legislature last year, with a constitutional amendment requiring voter approval for any future increases in gas tax and vehicle fees.

According to the website gastaxrepeal.org, registered voters who purchase gas at 13 participating gas stations between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday will be eligible to enter a drawing for the free $50 cards.

Two sides debate Proposition 6, the California initiative that would repeal the state's gas tax, and which will show up on the November ballot.


Volunteers at the stations, five of which are in Southern California, will be on hand to help drivers enter the drawing. Entrants must agree to provide their information to a Yes on Prop. 6 contest database and receive emails from Reform California, the organization said.

A maximum of 1,000 gas cards will be given away.

A list of the participating Southern California gas stations is below.

A drawing for free $50 gas cards is scheduled to be held Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at 13 gas stations throughout California, including 5 Southland locations.

