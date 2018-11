EMBED >More News Videos Two sides debate Proposition 6, the California initiative that would repeal the state's gas tax, and which will show up on the November ballot.

A drawing for free $50 gas cards is scheduled to be held Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at 13 gas stations throughout California, including 5 Southland locations.

On the day before voters decide the fate of California's Proposition 6 , known as the gas tax repeal, proponents of the initiative are expected to hold a gas card giveaway Monday morning at locations throughout the state.If approved, Prop. 6 would rescind the gas tax and vehicle fees enacted by the legislature last year, with a constitutional amendment requiring voter approval for any future increases in gas tax and vehicle fees.According to the website gastaxrepeal.org , registered voters who purchase gas at 13 participating gas stations between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday will be eligible to enter a drawing for the free $50 cards.Volunteers at the stations, five of which are in Southern California, will be on hand to help drivers enter the drawing. Entrants must agree to provide their information to a Yes on Prop. 6 contest database and receive emails from Reform California, the organization said.A maximum of 1,000 gas cards will be given away.A list of the participating Southern California gas stations is below.