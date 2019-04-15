Proposed California bill would ban small shampoo bottles

Those tiny bottles of shampoo, conditioner and soap in hotel rooms could become a thing of the past if California passes a new bill.The proposed law, which would go into effect in 2023, would encourage hotels to provide the products in bulk dispensers to reduce plastic waste.The bill was introduced in February and is working its way through committees.California has been at the forefront of bans on single-use plastics and became the first state to ban plastic bags in 2014.