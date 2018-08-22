POLITICS

Rep. Duncan Hunter fires back over campaign finance charges

San Diego Congressman Duncan Hunter is firing back one day after his indictment on federal corruption charges.

Hunter says he's innocent and that he's excited to go to trial.

The Republican representative and his wife are accused of using more than $250,000 in campaign money on family vacations, dental work and other personal expenses.

They're also charged with concealing illegal spending in campaign records.

Hunter is seeking re-election this November and says the indictment has not changed that plan.

He claims the indictment is politically motivated.

"This is the new Department of Justice," Hunter said. "This is the Democrats' arm of law enforcement. It's happening with Trump and it's happening with me. We're going to fight through and win."

Hunter's opponent in the election, Ammar Campa-Najjar, released a statement on Twitter: "Today's indictment confirms just how deep this corruption can reach when someone like Duncan Hunter, Jr. is all in it for himself, instead of representing the people. Now is the time to put country over party."



Meanwhile, the House speaker says Hunter will be removed from his committee assignments until this is resolved.
