SAN DIEGO (KABC) --Southern California Congressman Duncan Hunter and his wife pleaded not guilty in a San Diego courtroom on Thursday to charges they illegally spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds.
While Duncan and wife Margaret stood side by side to enter their pleas, they rarely looked at each other and did not walk into court together.
Bail was set at $15,000 for the congressman and at $10,000 for his Margaret. Prosecutors said bond could be set low because the two are living paycheck to paycheck.
The couple is accused of spending $250,000 in campaign money. The indictment says they spent the money on family vacations, dental work and golf and theater outings.
The indictment also alleges they attempted to conceal the illegal spending in federal records.
Hunter represents the 50th District, which includes parts of San Diego and Riverside counties.
Hunter is seeking re-election this November and said the indictment has not changed that plan.
On Wednesday he claimed the indictment is politically motivated.
"This is the new Department of Justice," Hunter said. "This is the Democrats' arm of law enforcement. It's happening with Trump and it's happening with me. We're going to fight through and win."
Hunter's opponent in the election, Ammar Campa-Najjar, released a statement on Twitter this week: "Today's indictment confirms just how deep this corruption can reach when someone like Duncan Hunter, Jr. is all in it for himself, instead of representing the people. Now is the time to put country over party."
Hunter's attorney, Gregory A. Vega, claims there was political pressure to tarnish Hunter before the general election.
The couple must appear in court on Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. for a motion setting.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.