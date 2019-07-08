Congressman Eric Swalwell says he's dropping out of 2020 presidential race

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Rep. Eric Swalwell on Monday became the first candidate in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential primary to exit the campaign, saying he would run for reelection to his California congressional seat next year.
Swalwell, 38, announced his exit in his home district, describing his decision as "the beginning of an opportunity in Congress with a new perspective" influenced by his 3-month-long presidential bid.
The four-term congressman's White House effort never progressed significantly with voters, a fact Swalwell acknowledged on Monday in saying that "polls have had their way" in determining his viability. He had signaled before departing the race that he would consider bowing out if he was in danger of missing the cutoff for the next nationally televised Democratic debate, which is based on separate polling and donor qualifications.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock missed the threshold for last month's debate but was ahead of Swalwell in the competition for this month's televised Democratic faceoff.
Asked about whether other candidates with similarly lackluster success so far in the packed Democratic primary should also consider dropping out, Swalwell demurred, describing the abandonment of a campaign as "really a personal decision." He also declined to indicate which of his onetime presidential rivals he might endorse in the primary and said he had not planned to seek the presidency as "a vanity project" or "to write a book."
As Swalwell prepares to seek another term in Congress, he said that he would not "take anything for granted." Indeed, he already has a challenger in his liberal-leaning district: Democrat Aisha Wahab, a city councilwoman in Hayward.
But Swalwell is viewed as a rising star in the House Democratic majority, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi lauding him during an appearance in San Francisco on Monday. "He had a message of national security and gun safety that he wanted to convey to the country and he did that," Pelosi told reporters.
Read his full statement below:
"I ran for President to win and make a difference in our great country - a difference on issues of the future such as finding cures for our deadliest and most debilitating diseases, taking on the student loan debt crisis, and ending gun violence. I promised my family, constituents, and supporters that I would always be honest about our chances. After the first Democratic presidential debate, our polling and fundraising numbers weren't what we had hoped for, and I no longer see a path forward to the nomination. My presidential campaign ends today," Swalwell said. "But this also is the start of a new passage for the issues on which our campaign ran. I entered this race determined to elevate the issue of gun violence, and at the debate, three top-tier candidates embraced my idea to ban and buy back every single assault weapon in America. Putting this idea and this larger issue of gun violence front and center in the Democratic policy discussion is an accomplishment, dedicated to the students, moms, and other activists who tirelessly demand action to save American lives."
"I thank my supporters and friends, my staff, and my family for making this journey possible. I'll never forget the people I met and lessons I learned while travelling around our great nation - especially in the communities most affected by gun violence," Swalwell continued. "Too many communities feel this pain. But in every community's grief, I see people who love one another and have inside themselves the grit to get things done to end gun violence once and for all. I will take those lessons back to Congress, serving my friends and neighbors in California's 15th District while using my seats on the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees to make our nation safer and uphold the rule of law for all Americans."
