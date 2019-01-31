POLITICS

Bay Area restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats

A San Mateo restaurant owner says customers will not be served if they are wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
A San Mateo restaurant owner says customers will not be served if they are wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.



Kenji Lopez-Alt of Wursthall Restaurant says it would be the "same as if you come in wearing a swastika, white hood, or any other symbol of intolerance and hate."

The tweet has gotten mixed reactions, some people say refusing to get to know someone based on what they're wearing is unfair. Many replies on Twitter appear to support the chef.
