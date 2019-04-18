Politics

Secretary Perry not leaving Trump White House: Energy Department

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Department of Energy is denying reports that Secretary Rick Perry is leaving his post with the Trump administration.

The department tweeted late Wednesday saying the former Texas governor is "happy where he is serving President Trump and leading the Department of Energy."


Perry has served as Energy secretary since March 2, 2017, when he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 62-37 vote.

Here's a closer look at the resignations, firings and departures since Trump took office.

SEE ALSO: Rick Perry blunt in response to recent moves by President Trump
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicswashington dcenergyrick perryu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News