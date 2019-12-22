Sen. Bernie Sanders joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Venice rally

Democratic presidential candidates were making their way through Southern California after Thursday's Democratic debate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to be the leading candidate, with Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his nearest competitors.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a town hall on Latino issues in Walnut Friday.
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor first went to South Gate in the morning for a round table on environmental justice, talking with and listening to local leaders on education, air quality and access to clean water in southeast Los Angeles County.
Vice President Joe Biden was also in Los Angeles Friday. He surprised voters at the Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown.
The Sanders rally began at noon at the Windward Plaza.
Live bands, including Young the Giant, Local Natives and Jesse & Joy, performed at Saturday's event.