Politics

Sen. Bernie Sanders joined by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at Venice rally

By ABC7.com staff
VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Democratic presidential candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders continued his tour of Southern California in Venice Saturday.

Democratic presidential candidates were making their way through Southern California after Thursday's Democratic debate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden continued to be the leading candidate, with Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren as his nearest competitors.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a town hall on Latino issues in Walnut Friday.

The South Bend, Indiana, mayor first went to South Gate in the morning for a round table on environmental justice, talking with and listening to local leaders on education, air quality and access to clean water in southeast Los Angeles County.
EMBED More News Videos

Democratic candidates Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders stayed in the Southland to campaign following their debate at Loyola.


Vice President Joe Biden was also in Los Angeles Friday. He surprised voters at the Oaxacan restaurant Guelaguetza in Koreatown.

The Sanders rally began at noon at the Windward Plaza.
EMBED More News Videos

An onstage moment from Thursday night's Democratic debate has sparked a Twitter back-and-forth between Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump's former spokeswoman, and Joe Biden.


Live bands, including Young the Giant, Local Natives and Jesse & Joy, performed at Saturday's event.
