Politics

Sanders leads, Bloomberg gaining ground in latest ABC News/Washington Post poll

By
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is gaining steam nationally while former Vice President Joe Biden trails in second place in preference for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Sanders support advanced to 32% among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. It is eight percentage points more than the last poll from late January.

Biden trails with 17% support, followed closely by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at 14%.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is in fourth place at 11%.

Despite strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg is in the single digits at 7%.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who finished third in the New Hampshire primary, is at 6%.

The new numbers come as Bloomberg qualified for his first Democratic presidential debate. He won't be on the ballot for Nevada's caucuses this Saturday. He is skipping the first four contests and instead focusing on performing well on Super Tuesday on March 3.

Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg, Warren, Buttigieg, Klobuchar will face off in a debate Wednesday.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbernie sandersabc newselizabeth warrenjoe bidenelection2020 presidential electionpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Long Beach police use baton to subdue suspect
Suspect in Amie Harwick murder released from jail on bond
San Bernardino County sheriff's program tackles homelessness
Off-duty officers on date night stop restaurant robbery
Santa Clarita man evacuated from ship in Japan has coronavirus
1 firefighter killed, 1 missing after fire at Central California library
Mission Viejo backyard excavated after bones found
Show More
Puppy and pigeon become fast friends at rescue shelter
3 bodies found at Perris cemetery possibly linked to Mexican drug cartel
New dog collar turns barks into cuss words
Man sues Cedars-Sinai after wife dies during C-section birth
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
More TOP STORIES News