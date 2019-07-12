Politics

Sen. Kamala Harris proposes investing $1B to end rape-kit backlog

California Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is proposing investing $1 billion to end the rape-kit backlog nationwide.

Her plan would invest the money into states, allowing them to close their rape-kit backlogs and prevent further buildups.

Harris said she would make the push during her first term as president, if elected.

Some people say the nationwide backlog includes more than 225,000 cases.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsrapekamala harrisu.s. & worldcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Moments leading up to 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting that killed teen
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
Missing Temecula real estate agent found safe
Murder suspect arrested in random attack of LADWP worker
L.A. County getting ready for ICE raids set for this weekend
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
Prison time for drunk driver who killed mom and baby
Show More
This Vegas experience that let's you drive bulldozers, excavators
SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas
Body of man discovered in San Pedro car fire
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
4.9-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area
More TOP STORIES News