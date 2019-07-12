Sen. Kamala Harris proposes investing $1B to end rape-kit backlog

California Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is proposing investing $1 billion to end the rape-kit backlog nationwide.
Her plan would invest the money into states, allowing them to close their rape-kit backlogs and prevent further buildups.
Harris said she would make the push during her first term as president, if elected.
Some people say the nationwide backlog includes more than 225,000 cases.
