Stormy Daniels to receive key to city in West Hollywood

Adult-film star Stormy Daniels will receive a key to the city of West Hollywood to honor her legal battle against President Donald Trump. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Adult-film star Stormy Daniels will receive a key to the city of West Hollywood to honor her legal battle against President Donald Trump.

The city plans to proclaim "Stormy Daniels Day" on Wednesday as Daniels also makes an appearance at Chi Chi La Rue's.

"In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation," the city said in a statement announcing the event.

The porn star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been engaged in a battle with Trump and his legal team over a non-disclosure agreement and payment she received to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump.

"Trump administration has been a direct threat to the people of the city of West Hollywood - our LGBTQ community, our immigrant community, women here in this community - so Stormy Daniels has really showed up as the woman to save the Republic," Mayor John Duran said.

Daniels is suing Trump and his attorney, Michael Cohen, in federal court in Los Angeles in hopes of invalidating the agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. She claims the document is invalid because Trump never signed it.

Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair.

Daniels is also scheduled to hold a meet-and-greet and autograph-signing session at 7 p.m. at the store in an event promoting her #TeamStormy apparel line. She also has a 10 p.m. meet-and-greet planned at the Abbey nightclub.

City News Service contributed to this report.
