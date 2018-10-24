NEW YORK (KABC) --Suspicious packages addressed to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by Secret Service, authorities said on Wednesday. A suspicious package was also found at the CNN offices in New York City.
A package addressed to Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York, was discovered late Tuesday night, authorities said. New Castle police and the FBI are investigating.
Another suspicious package was addressed to Obama's residence, but it was intercepted by Secret Service in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, officials said.
The Secret Service said both packages were identified as "potential explosive devices" during routine mail screening.
A suspicious device also led to the evacuation of the Time Warner Center, home of CNN, in New York City.
That device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan at that CNN address, a law enforcement source told ABC News. Brennan is an NBC News contributor.
Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.
The preliminary belief is that all devices appear to be of a similar pipe-bomb style construction and contained explosive material, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Investigators are working to determine if all the devices are connected.
Law enforcement sources also said there are concerns that other devices could still be making their way through the postal system. The incidents are being investigated by the FBI, ATF, Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, NYPD and other local authorities.
The White House condemned the attempted attacks. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement: "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." She adds: "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."
The Los Angeles Police Department said it is aware of the East Coast incidents, and there is no nexus to Los Angeles.
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 24, 2018
The Associated Press and WABC-TV contributed to this report.