Suspicious packages addressed to homes of Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, CNN offices in NY

A suspicious package was found near the Chappaqua home of Former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. ((AP Photo/Seth Wenig))

NEW YORK (KABC) --
Suspicious packages addressed to the homes of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by Secret Service, authorities said on Wednesday. A suspicious package was also found at the CNN offices in New York City.

A package addressed to Clinton's home in Westchester County, New York, was discovered late Tuesday night, authorities said. New Castle police and the FBI are investigating.

Another suspicious package was addressed to Obama's residence, but it was intercepted by Secret Service in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, officials said.

The Secret Service said both packages were identified as "potential explosive devices" during routine mail screening.

A suspicious device also led to the evacuation of the Time Warner Center, home of CNN, in New York City.

That device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan at that CNN address, a law enforcement source told ABC News. Brennan is an NBC News contributor.

Earlier this week, an explosive device was found in the mailbox of philanthropist and billionaire George Soros, who also lives in Westchester County.

The preliminary belief is that all devices appear to be of a similar pipe-bomb style construction and contained explosive material, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Investigators are working to determine if all the devices are connected.

Law enforcement sources also said there are concerns that other devices could still be making their way through the postal system. The incidents are being investigated by the FBI, ATF, Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, NYPD and other local authorities.

The White House condemned the attempted attacks. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement: "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law." She adds: "The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards."


The Los Angeles Police Department said it is aware of the East Coast incidents, and there is no nexus to Los Angeles.
FULL SECRET SERVICE STATEMENT:
The U.S. Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees.

Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.

The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.

The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.

The Associated Press and WABC-TV contributed to this report.
