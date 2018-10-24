Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters investigated at LA postal facility

Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a South Los Angeles mail facility that was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

By ABC7.com staff
Local and federal authorities are investigating a suspicious package at a South Los Angeles mail facility that was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

The package appears to match the description of other suspicious packages mailed to other prominent political figures, including Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Waters' Washington D.C. office.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it is investigating the package found around 2 p.m. at the Los Angeles Central Mail facility in the 7000 block of South Central Avenue. The building is being evacuated.

Agents with the federal ATF and other agencies are also responding. A bomb squad was on the scene.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
