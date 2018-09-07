Though it's not yet known who penned the New York Times opinion piece claiming to be part of the ''resistance'' within the administration of President Donald Trump, several officials have come out to say that it wasn't them.The anonymous op-ed, which was published on Wednesday, outlined the "resistance" within the administration. Its author claimed that "there were early whispers within the cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment" because of the "instability" witnessed in the president.In an editorial note with the article, the Times' editorial team explained that they know the author's identity, writing:Trump has said that the author of the opinion piece committed "treason" and should come forward.So far, about two dozen officials have said that they did not write the article. They include:Vice President Mike PenceSecretary of State Mike PompeoDefense Secretary Jim MattisAttorney General Jeff SessionsTreasury Secretary Steven MnuchinHomeland Security Secretary Kirstjen NielsenHousing Secretary Ben CarsonInterior Secretary Ryan ZinkeEnergy Secretary Rick PerryCommerce Secretary Wilbur RossAgriculture Secretary Sonny PerdueLabor Secretary Alexander AcostaTransportation Secretary Elaine ChaoSecretary of Veterans Affairs Robert WilkieWhite House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee SandersNikki Haley, ambassador to the United NationsJon Huntsman, ambassador to RussiaDan Coats, director of national intelligenceGina Haspel, director of the CIAMick Mulvaney, budget directorWhite House counsel Don McGahnRobert Lighthizer, U.S trade representative