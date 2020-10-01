Trump had planned LA visit before positive COVID-19 test

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- President Donald Trump was planning a trip to Los Angeles next week before he announced Thursday that he and the first lady had tested positive for COVID-19.
A top aide to the president, Hope Hicks, tested for positive for COVID-19, according to reports out Thursday. Hours later, Trump tweeted and that he and Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were beginning to quarantine.
There was no official announcement about any changes in the president's schedule. Melania Trump tweeted "We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.)
It was not immediately clear how long the president would remain in quarantine. The CDC advises people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have been exposed to an infected person.
Trump has not been to Los Angeles since February when he attended fundraising events in Beverly Hills and met with organizers of the 2028 Olympic Games.
Campaign officials tend to be tight-lipped about details of private, invitation-only fundraisers, and a representative for the Trump campaign could not be immediately reached for comment. Politico writer Alex Isenstadt, citing an invitation, reported that Trump will be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraiser on Tuesday.
The Trump Make America Great Again Committee -- a joint fundraising effort between the Trump campaign and Republican National Committee -- circulated a sweepstakes offer this week, urging supporters to make a contribution for a chance to win a trip to a Los Angeles event with Trump.
"I'm hosting a very important event soon, and rather than spend my time with the Hollywood ELITES who HATE US, I want to spend my time with REAL Patriots, like YOU,'' the campaign email reads.
The sweepstakes -- entries for which are due by 9 p.m. -- offers a flight to Los Angeles, a hotel room and meal, along with a photo opp with Trump. The email did not give any details about the event, failing to specify an exact date or location.
Trump also had campaign events scheduled in Arizona on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic. That would have been Trump's sixth visit of 2020 to the traditionally Republican state, which narrowly supported him in 2016.
