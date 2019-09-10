Politics

President Donald Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that he told Bolton Monday night that his services were no longer needed at the White House. He says Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning.

Trump tweeted that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."





Bolton responded with his own Tweet Tuesday morning saying he offered his resignation Monday night but claims President Trump said: "Let's talk about it tomorrow."

