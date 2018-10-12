POLITICS

Uber, Lyft to offer free or discounted rides during Election Day

A voting booth is shown in an undated photo from a Los Angeles County polling place. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
This Election Day, if you need a ride to your polling place then rideshare companies Uber and Lyft are offering a helping hand.

Lyft is offering voters 50 percent off to use the service to get to a polling place. The company is working with Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and other groups to provide codes to riders who need them. Passengers will also receive help finding their polling place.

For anyone who is part of an underserved community, Lyft will be offering free rides. Lyft will find people who need help getting to their polling place by working with nonpartisan and nonprofit partners, such as Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind.

As for Uber, all riders who need to be dropped off at their polling place will be given a free ride. The company says that voters can find their polling place through the Uber app and then book the ride.

The rideshare company is partnering with nonprofit groups, such as #VoteTogether and Democracy Works, to provide the rides to anyone in the U.S. who needs it.

In addition to the discounted and free rides from both companies, each one is also committed to helping people register to vote before each state's deadline.

To learn more about the upcoming election, head to abc7.com/vote.
