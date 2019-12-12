Politics

U.S. Census Bureau recruiting 25,000 people in Los Angeles for 2020 census

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting several million people across the nation for the 2020 census.

This will include hiring 25,000 people in Los Angeles to work in January and February.

The census determines how residents are represented in Washington as well as in Sacramento for the next 10 years.

Census numbers will also determine how billions of dollars are allocated for schools, roads, transportation, health care and senior services.

"We would love if people would think about applying for a job right now. These are part-time jobs. Typically, people work evenings and weekends when they can follow-up with households that haven't self-responded to the census," said Tim Olson, U.S. Census Bureau.

The pay rate in the Los Angeles area is $17 to $21 an hour. You must be 18 years or older and be a U.S. citizen to apply.

For more information, visit www.2020census.gov/jobs.
