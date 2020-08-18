U.S. Postal Service mail controversy, slow delivery times spur protest in Venice

About a dozen people staged a demonstration outside the Venice post office Monday afternoon.
Protesters say they're upset that the Postal Service's new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is cutting back overtime for mail carriers and ordered the removal of dozens of high-speed mail sorting machines ahead of the November elections. The postal service is already warning 46 states that ballots might not be delivered in time to be counted.
"Our mail has slowed down a great deal. Some days we haven't even had deliveries," said demonstrator Tony Quin. "So, there's something really strange going on."
People across the country have also documented the removal of mailboxes from street-side locations. Residents in Goleta placed flowers and notes where mailboxes were taken away.
Several mailboxes in Burbank were locked closed over the weekend, and people looking to use the post office there say they faced long wait-times.
Social media posts of locked mailboxes in Burbank go viral
"The line was all the way out onto Hollywood Boulevard," complained Burbank resident Paul Savage. "So I came around to find a spot and then go inside and see the line all the way through the building."
A U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman tells Eyewitness News that the slowdown in mail deliveries is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that more people have been placing online orders for essential goods, leading to heavy parcel volumes.
"Our employees in Greater Los Angeles area post offices are working diligently to keep up with the increased volume and we are in process of hiring additional temporary employees to meet the needs," said Evelina Ramirez of USPS Corporate Communications. "We are flexing our available resources to match the workload and appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis."
As for the locked mailboxes, the postal service says its to prevent mail theft outside normal service hours and has been policy in known theft areas since 2016. Monday morning, the Burbank mailboxes were unlocked and open.
President Trump told reporters Monday that the recent changes are designed to make the postal service profitable.
"I have encouraged everybody, speed up the mail!" the president said. "Not slow the mail."
But that is not the way Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sees it. She's calling the House back into session this week for a vote Saturday on legislation to block the changes ordered inside the postal service.
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?