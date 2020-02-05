iowa caucuses

VIDEO: Iowa Caucus-goer pulls support for Pete Buttigieg after learning he's gay

CRESCO, Iowa -- An Iowa Caucus-goer was caught on video trying to withdraw her support for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg after learning that he's gay.

In the video shot Feb. 3 in Cresco, Iowa, the voter is seen asking to change her vote, prompting Buttigieg precinct captain Nikki Heever to tell her that a candidate's sexuality shouldn't dictate how she votes.

The voter asks Heever: "Are you saying that he has a same-sex partner... Pete?"

Heever tells the woman this is "common knowledge."



"Are you kidding? Then I don't want anybody like that in the White House," the voter responded. "So can I have my card back?"

The footage was captured by filmmaker Annabel Park during a livestream of events.

"I would like you to just dig deep inside and think, should it matter if it's a woman or if it's a man or if they're heterosexual or homosexual, if you believe in what they say? That's my question to you," Heever is heard responding.

Park told Storyful the voter had originally voted for Amy Klobuchar. When she learned Klobuchar was no longer viable at the caucus center, she opted for Buttigieg.

After learning he is gay, she changed her vote to Elizabeth Warren, Park said.

Many on social media have praised Heever for how she handled the situation.

See more stories and videos related to the Iowa Caucuses here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspete buttigiegprimary electiongaylgbtqvotingpresidential racevote 20202020 presidential electionu.s. & worldiowa caucuseslgbt
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IOWA CAUCUSES
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Iowa caucus: Democratic candidates hustle to fire up voters
Democratic candidates pledge unity on eve of Iowa caucuses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors seek to drop rape case against OC surgeon
Rollover crash off 15 Freeway captured on surveillance video
2 found dead on trail near Big Bear Lake, authorities say
State of the Union 2020: Live stream and things to watch out for
Sports Illustrated honors Kobe Bryant with 100-page special edition
9 killed, including 3 kids, at video game arcade in Mexico
Buttigieg, Sanders in lead after 1st round of Iowa caucuses data released
Show More
Child with group under coronavirus quarantine becomes ill, transported to hospital
Bodycam video shows Fresno teen with autism being handcuffed
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
2020 Oscar "nominees" debate who should win best picture
Gusty winds, frigid temps chill parts of SoCal
More TOP STORIES News