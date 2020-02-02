Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa endorses Bloomberg for Democratic nomination

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa endorsed former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg for the Democratic presidential nomination, calling him a visionary "committed to creating policies that move all of us forward.''
"Our country is facing challenging times without a true leader in the White House,'' Villaraigosa said Saturday. "Mike Bloomberg is the answer to solving the divisiveness Donald Trump has created, bridging the political divide in Washington, and helping to restore unity in this country once again.''
Villaraigosa added that Bloomberg's experience as New York City mayor proves he has the ability to lead the nation.
The former L.A. mayor will serve as a national political co-chair, advise the campaign on policy development and strategy and serve as a national surrogate on behalf of the campaign, the Bloomberg campaign announced.
The endorsement was announced one day before Bloomberg begins a two-day, four-stop visit to California, which includes an appearance with Villaraigosa at an East Los Angeles restaurant Sunday at what the campaign has billed as a "canvass kickoff.''
Villaraigosa is the latest in the series of California mayors to have endorsed Bloomberg, following San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
Villaraigosa's successor as mayor of L.A., Eric Garcetti, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the nomination Jan. 9, calling him, "an incredible partner in delivering progress for L.A.''
City News Service contributed to this report.
