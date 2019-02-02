POLITICS

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, will not resign

EMBED </>More Videos

Virginia governor apologizes for racist imagery in yearbook

RICHMOND, Va. --
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has vowed to remain in office despite widespread calls for his resignation after a racist photo surfaced in his yearbook page from more than 30 years ago.

MORE: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam apologizes for photo of blackface, KKK hood in 1984 yearbook

Northam said at a news conference Saturday that he had prematurely apologized for appearing in a picture of a person in blackface and another wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit. The photo appeared in his 1984 medical school yearbook.

The Democratic governor said Saturday that he, in fact, was not in the photo and had never even seen the yearbook until Friday.

His refusal to resign signals a potential bruising fight between Northam and his former supporters. Leaders in both parties have repeatedly urged Northam to resign, saying he's lost the public's trust.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsku klux klangovernorpoliticsu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Virginia governor apologizes for racist imagery in yearbook
POLITICS
'Choosing greatness': Trump's State of the Union aims for a unifying tone
Virginia governor apologizes for racist imagery in yearbook
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
California restaurant owner apologizes, will serve MAGA hat wearers
More Politics
Top Stories
VIDEO: Torrential rain turns Malibu street into raging river
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
SoCal storm drenches region with torrential rain
Evacuations issued for wildfire burn areas in Ventura, LA counties
Flooding, mud closes 101 in both directions in Santa Barbara County
Mandatory evacuations ordered in Holy Fire burn areas
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Show More
High-speed chase ends in head-on crash in Huntington Park
2 arrested in Texas in connection to fatal Inglewood Christmas shooting
Pasadena therapist suspected of sexually assaulting 2 clients
Mongols Motorcycle Club vows to fight trademark loss
Gardena students take part in tailgate party for Rams
More News