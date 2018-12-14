PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, tells ABC: 'I will not be the villain of his story'

President Trump's former attorney breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. (ABC News)

NEW YORK --
Following his sentencing to three years in prison, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen spoke exclusively with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" this morning.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said on Wednesday that Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.

"I stood up before the world yesterday, and I accepted the responsibility of my actions," Cohen told Stephanopoulos in an interview airing Thursday.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen's lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

"I will not be the villain of his story," Cohen told ABC.

He added that his "blind loyalty" to Trump made him feel a duty to "cover up" the president's "dirty deeds."

"I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty," Cohen said.

Cohen's crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.


Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar. Cohen told ABC he no longer feels any loyalty to the president.

"My first loyalty belongs to my wife, my daughter, my son and this country," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
