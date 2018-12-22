GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown: What will and won't happen during government shutdown

EMBED </>More Videos

As lawmakers and President Donald Trump spar over funding for his border wall, the prospect of a partial government shutdown is on the horizon.

By
If the U.S. government actually shuts down, what will and won't happen? Here is what we found out.

Q: Does Congress still get paid during a shutdown?

A: Yes, but members of Congress can voluntarily give up their salary during a shutdown, and many have done that in the past.

Q: What happens to the military?
A: U.S. military operations will continue around the world.

Q: What about service members' paychecks?
A: Service members do not get paid during the shutdown, but will continue to work. Most civilian Department of Defense employees will be furloughed.

Q: What about passport services from the State Department?
A: State Department has not made official decisions on passport and visa services.

Q: Will I get my mail?

A: You will still get your mail.

Q: What happens to the Supreme Court?
A: Supreme Court will continue to operate.

Q: Social Security?
A: Social Security Administration will continue to issue checks.

Q: Medicare and Medicaid?
A: Medicare and Medicaid will continue to be accepted, but customer service at these agencies may be impacted by furloughed employees.
Q: What about NASA?

A: Mission Control will still operate 24/7 to support the astronauts in space. However, support services like social media and NASA TV will be impacted.

Q: What if I want to buy a gun?
A: FBI says gun background checks will continue during the shutdown.

Q: Will National Parks be open?
A: National Parks should be open, but some areas may be limited because staff will be furloughed.

RELATED: 5 things to know about a government shutdown

EMBED More News Videos

With the prospect of a government shutdown on the horizon once again, here are five things you should know about shutting down the government.

Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowngovernmentcongressmilitarythe white houseu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Partial shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
A look back at recent government shutdowns
5 things to know about a government shutdown
House GOP approves Trump's wall money as shutdown looms
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Partial shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
Supreme Court rejects Trump effort on asylum ban
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
More Politics
Top Stories
Robbery suspects detained hours after chase ends in East Hollywood
Revenge porn scandal rocks LAPD
Partial shutdown begins after lawmakers fail to reach deal
70-year-old woman struck, killed in Glendale hit-and-run
Whistleblower: Bird scooters have unsafe maintenance problem
Anaheim clears homeless camp at park, offers 200 beds
IE couple lends home to family displaced by Camp Fire
New CA law requires DUI offenders to install breathalyzer in car
Show More
5 in custody after bizarre chase ends in Ladera Heights
Police: Colorado woman likely killed at home, fiance charged
2 arrested in death of OC man found in burned car
South LA street turns into lake after 24-inch pipe bursts
Texas toddler dies after being left in car overnight following party
More News