George HW Bush funeral: World leaders scheduled to attend state funeral at National Cathedral

George H.W Bush arrives at the Capitol Rotunda.

WASHINGTON --
Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral encompasses four days of events, from his arrival in Washington to his burial in Texas on Thursday.
Former President George W. Bush will deliver one of the eulogies for his father. The invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.
President Trump and first lady Melania will be in attendance.

Aside from family, which includes former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, a full list of attendees has been released by a Bush family spokesperson.

Former Presidents and First Ladies:
President & Mrs. Obama
President & Mrs. Clinton (& daughter Chelsea Clinton)
President & Mrs. Carter

The following world leaders are expected to attend:
Abdullah II bin Al-Huessein and Rania Al-Abdullah, King and Queen of Jordan
Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of Australia, and his wife Lady Lynne Cosgrove
Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany
HRH Charles, Prince of Wales
Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prince of Bahrain
Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar
Anibal Vaco, former President of Portugal
Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia
Lech Walesa, former President of Poland
Carlos Salinas, former President of Mexico
Sir John Major, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and his wife Dame Norma Major
Nasser Alahmed Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister of Kuwait
Yasuo Fukuda, former Prime Minister of Japan
John Swan, former Premier of Bermuda

Children of deceased US Presidents:
Susan Ford Bales
Tricia Nixon Cox & Edward Cox
Luci Baines Johnson & Ian Turpin
Lynda Johnson Robb & Senator Charles Robb


Full coverage of the death of former President George H.W. Bush

EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18)

The life and career of George HW Bush

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
