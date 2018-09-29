Pomona apartment tenants filing lawsuit over infestation problems

Tenants at a Pomona apartment building say they have a serious infestation problem, and now they are suing.Some tenants sent pictures to Eyewitness News showing vermin droppings, mold and raw sewage.The properties are in the 700 block of N. East End Avenue.Sixteen current and former tenants filed a lawsuit alleging their units were crawling with cockroaches, bed bugs and rats.The tenants said they found droppings in their clothes and food. Bed bugs routinely bit their kids and burrowed into their hair."These people are basically being taken advantage of," said attorney Larry Cheng. "They're limited in resources, they're limited in education, and basically they know that they're really one bad break away from being out on the street and being homeless."One woman who invited Eyewitness News into her home said she has been living at the apartments for the past four years and she has not had any such problems.