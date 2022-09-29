Homeless man sought in beating of 74-year-old security guard at Target store in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a homeless man accused of attacking and beating a 74-year-old security guard inside a Target store in Pomona.

The incident occurred on Sept. 13 at the Rio Rancho Towne Center. Jose Quezada used a metal object to strike the guard numerous times in the head, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The victim, who was not armed, was sent to the ICU.

"He started yelling racist slurs and pulled out a knife... when I approached him, I was hit from behind," said the victim, who wished only to be identified as Melvin.

"He was beaten so badly that his brains were hanging out," the victim's wife, Regina, added.

Police say Quezada is a known transient with several noticeable tattoos, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 622-0673.