10-acre brush fire burning Pomona hillside near 10 Freeway

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- With a heat wave hanging over Southern California, a brush fire is burning on a hillside in Pomona Wednesday evening.
The fire burned about 10 acres of hillside brush at Gillette Road and Dudley Street, just north of the westbound 10 Freeway. It was reported around 5:30 p.m.
Structure protection measures were in place and firefighters appeared to be making progress containing the blaze, attacking it by air and ground.
No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
