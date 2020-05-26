10-acre brush fire burning Pomona hillside near 10 Freeway

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- With a heat wave hanging over Southern California, a brush fire is burning on a hillside in Pomona Wednesday evening.The fire burned about 10 acres of hillside brush at Gillette Road and Dudley Street, just north of the westbound 10 Freeway. It was reported around 5:30 p.m.Structure protection measures were in place and firefighters appeared to be making progress containing the blaze, attacking it by air and ground.No injuries or damage were immediately reported.