Pomona College shutdown leaves hundreds of students facing homelessness

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A lot of people are asking themselves what life will be like if you have to confine yourself in your home, but what if you don't have a home? That's a question some students at Pomona College, which was recently shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak, are asking themselves.Students have been ordered to leave the school campus and go home because of the coronavirus."For now we are allowed to stay at the college until Wednesday at 5 p.m.," student Marie Tano said.Tano expressed she doesn't know where she'll go after Wednesday."Its not ideal. My father is immuno-compromised."Other students have similar worries and concerns."I mean there's a reason why I came to college five hours away from home. There's a reason why I don't want to return to home," student Xiao Fang Jiang said. "This is my safety net, this is where I have reliable food, housing, resources."As of Monday morning, some students had already been granted waivers to stay on campus. Others are still waiting for answers. KABC reached out to Pomona College for comment on this urgent matter."We are working around the clock to help all students find housing and travel options. Will be working with them continuously to find solutions in this extraordinary emergency."One student commented that it's worse for international students who live in places that are quarantined or face travel bans.Pomona College stated they will be refunding room and board at a pro-rated rate and help students out with some travel costs.But exactly how many students will be able to stay on the college campus is still being worked out.