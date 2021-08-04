Politics

Pomona Fairplex sees tripling in number of migrant children housed

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The number of migrant children currently being housed at the Pomona Fairplex has almost tripled over the past two weeks.

According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, nearly 1,700 children are currently at that site.

That's up from the nearly 600 about two weeks ago.

The Department of Health and Human Services has not given a specific reason for the quick rise in numbers. But it did say that it was not connected to the closure of the centers at the Long Beach Convention Center.

The purpose of the facility is to house unaccompanied migrant children who arrive at the border until they can be reunited with their families or placed with sponsors.

