Inglewood police arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murdering an 11-year-old boy in 1990.Authorities said Edward Donell Thomas, of Pomona, was arrested on Valentine's Day on suspicion of kidnapping and killing William Tillett in May 1990. A probable cause arrest warrant was used and Thomas was booked into Inglewood jail.Around 3 p.m. on May 24, 1990, William was kidnapped while walking home from school near Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard. His body was found later that day in a residential neighborhood of Hawthorne.On Tuesday, authorities presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, where a special circumstance murder charge and felon in possession of a firearm charge were made against Thomas.He is being held without bail.Anyone with more information is urged to call the Inglewood Police Department homicide detectives Han or Oppelt at (310) 412-5246. Refer to case #90-9864.