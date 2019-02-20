INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Inglewood police arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murdering an 11-year-old boy in 1990.
Authorities said Edward Donell Thomas, of Pomona, was arrested on Valentine's Day on suspicion of kidnapping and killing William Tillett in May 1990. A probable cause arrest warrant was used and Thomas was booked into Inglewood jail.
Around 3 p.m. on May 24, 1990, William was kidnapped while walking home from school near Imperial Highway and Crenshaw Boulevard. His body was found later that day in a residential neighborhood of Hawthorne.
On Tuesday, authorities presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, where a special circumstance murder charge and felon in possession of a firearm charge were made against Thomas.
He is being held without bail.
Anyone with more information is urged to call the Inglewood Police Department homicide detectives Han or Oppelt at (310) 412-5246. Refer to case #90-9864.