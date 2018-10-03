A man was stabbed to death by his son in an unprovoked attack Tuesday morning in Pomona, police said.Ernesto Valdes, a 71-year-old resident of Pomona, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after he was attacked multiple times with a kitchen knife by his son, 43-year-old Sergio Valdes.Sergio Valdes was arrested after police searched the area and found the suspect a short distance from the crime scene, Pomona police said.The victim was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center where he died.Detectives are investigating the motive for the stabbing.Charges are pending while the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office reviews the case.Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085. Anonymous information can be provided by calling "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).