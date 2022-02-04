Pomona police officer hospitalized after being shot in leg; 1 in custody

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pomona police officer was hospitalized after being shot in the leg Thursday evening, and one suspect was in custody, authorities said.The shooting happened around 7:22 p.m. near Angela and Chanslor streets, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The fire department added that the wounded police officer was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to be treated for the gunshot wound.Pomona police said the officer struck in the leg and is expected to be OK.Police added that the primary suspect was in custody and officers were searching a building in the neighborhood for other possible suspects.Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.