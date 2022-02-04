Pomona police officer hospitalized after being shot in leg; 1 in custody

EMBED <>More Videos

Pomona police officer wounded in shooting

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pomona police officer was hospitalized after being shot in the leg Thursday evening, and one suspect was in custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7:22 p.m. near Angela and Chanslor streets, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire department added that the wounded police officer was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center to be treated for the gunshot wound.

Pomona police said the officer struck in the leg and is expected to be OK.

Police added that the primary suspect was in custody and officers were searching a building in the neighborhood for other possible suspects.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countypolice officer shotpolice officer
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Inglewood mayor: Video details fight that left 49ers fan in coma
LA minimum wage to increase from $15 to $16.04, Garcetti announces
Petition approved to repeal vaccination requirement for indoor spaces
Firearm liability insurance would be required under LA ordinance
Rams' Super Bowl jerseys made by Burbank company
Naked man arrested after allegedly opening fire on bus in Northern CA
Meet 3 SoCal babies who were born on 2/2/22
Show More
The Rose Bowl has a storied history hosting Super Bowls
Garcetti says he holds breath when removing mask for photos
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake
Die-hard Rams fan with muscular dystrophy honors late brother
More TOP STORIES News