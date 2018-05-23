Pomona school to see heightened security due to social media threat

Extra security will be on hand at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona due to a social media threat. (KABC)

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Extra security will be on hand at Diamond Ranch High School in Pomona due to a social media threat.

A post has been circulating on social media about a threat to the campus. It showed graffiti on a bathroom wall, warning of a shooting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said deputies went to the school campus after being alerted about the graffiti. It was cleaned up by the time deputies arrived on scene, investigators said.

Authorities said detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

A spokesman for the Pomona Unified School District said on Twitter that the threat is not believed to be credible. Still, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is expected to have extra deputies on campus Wednesday as a precaution.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the LASD's Walnut Diamond Bar Station at (909)595-2264.
