Emma Stone stars in new R-rated movie 'Poor Things,' mixing comedy, sex, science, horror

'It's a world no one's ever seen before.' Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe star in new wildly creative R-rated movie 'Poor Things.'

HOLLYWOOD -- Oscar winner Emma Stone... three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo... and four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe are all part of the new movie, "Poor Things." It's from director Yorgos Lanthimos, who has three Oscar nominations of his own.

"Poor Things" has a bit of a Frankenstein feel... but when you add in comedy, oddness and sex, it's its own monster of a movie.

"Yes, all bets are off. It's a brave new world," said Ruffalo. "It's a world no one's ever seen before from a director whose mind is so creative."

"Poor Things" tells the story of Bella, a young woman brought back to life as an experiment by a brilliant but unorthodox scientist whose face tells its own story in the film.

"It's essential. It's shocking. It's a little tip of the hat to some classic horror stuff but it's not horror," said Dafoe. "And when they called me, even before I read the script, they just told me the broad strokes of the story and it sounded fantastic."

Stone plays Bella, and says she loved playing a character unbound by societal norms and expectations.

"I knew that Bella was my very favorite character and that she had no shame, no self-judgment, is totally open to all experiences, totally free, and that it was important to tell that story in the way that we wanted to tell it," said Stone.

Also on board... Ramy Youssef, who plays a suitor entranced by Bella in this sometimes in your face, eye-opening and wild R-rated adventure.

"That's probably my favorite thing about this film is it's so wild but the process of making it was the opposite of that," said Youssef. "It was really sweet and thoughtful and tender and safe and all of those things that you kind of want to feel when you're doing something that explores so much."

"Poor Things" is in theatres now.