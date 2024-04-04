Porch pirate disguises self in trash bag while stealing package from Sacramento home, video shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A thief in Sacramento took a trashy approach to stealing a package from outside a home.

Surveillance video shows the porch pirate -- disguised inside a plastic bag -- approaching the homeowner's front door and grabbing package.

Walking slowly in a crouched position, the suspect then turns and flees.

Homeowner Oscar Munoz told Sacramento's KXTV that he was at work when he received a notification that the package had been delivered. When he arrived home, the package was nowhere to be found.