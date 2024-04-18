Porsche charging ahead with electric models, but keeping gasoline power too

The storied German brand is fully embracing an electric future all while maintaining its sports car qualities.

For decades, Porsches have been known for their distinctive sound, like that of the legendary 911 sports car. These days, that sound may be that of whirring electric motors.

For decades, Porsches have been known for their distinctive sound, like that of the legendary 911 sports car. These days, that sound may be that of whirring electric motors.

For decades, Porsches have been known for their distinctive sound, like that of the legendary 911 sports car. These days, that sound may be that of whirring electric motors.

For decades, Porsches have been known for their distinctive sound, like that of the legendary 911 sports car. These days, that sound may be that of whirring electric motors.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For decades, Porsches have been known for their distinctive sound, like that of the legendary 911 sports car. But these days, Porsches may instead be known for the sound of whirring electric motors.

The storied German brand is fully embracing an electric future by offering EV and hybrid models, all while maintaining its sports car qualities.

You may have seen the battery-powered Taycan in the past few years, both the original 4-door and wagon-like body styled Sport Turismo. That latter model is mostly sleek but resembles a sports wagon due to its spacious cargo hold.

Its driving mileage ranges 208 to 246 miles depending on model specifics, but a 2025 update will improve the Taycan's mileage range, horsepower and support quicker charging times.

For Porsche connoisseurs who may have owned sports cars in the past, the Taycan definitely feels like a Porsche when you're behind the wheel - and performs like one too.

A special ultra-performance pre-production Taycan set a lap record for a street legal EV at the Laguna Seca Raceway by carving up the race track in just 87 seconds.

Don't be fooled by the Taycan's smooth, quiet engine - with its luxurious interior and updated technology, it's no wonder the vehicle comes with a six-figure price tag of $137,450.

There are a few fully-electric Porsche models currently in showrooms including the Taycan 4-door model and Sport Turismo, with more electric models on the way.

Porsche's bestseller, the Macan, will have an EV model that goes from 0 to 60 mph in as little as 3.1 seconds. This battery-powered model will arrive later this year.

The iconic 911 model will be upgraded into a hybrid vehicle, adding to its flat six-gasoline engine. It arrives in European showrooms this summer with U.S. deliveries to follow.

The 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman and Cayenne models will be offered as fully electric models that promise a lightweight EV while retaining the balanced performance they have always been known for.

A rumored uplevel vehicle has been confirmed to be an all-new electric SUV that will possibly come with three rows of seats.

To the delight of conventional owners, Porsches like the 911 will still be offered with combustion engines for quite a long time. For innovators ready to make the jump to sustainable electric power, Porsche will continue innovating with EV and plug-in advancements.

The EV Macan and Cayenne are just one of many electric vehicles Porsche offers to fulfill its lavish trademark and commitment to electric innovation.