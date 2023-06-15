West Coast port employers, union reach tentative agreement on new 6-year contract

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and employers of thousands of workers at U.S. West Coast ports reached a tentative agreement Wednesday on a new six-year contract, both parties announced.

The deal was reached with the help of Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su and covers workers at all 29 West Coast ports, including the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

According to a joint statement, ILWU and PMA said they will not be releasing details of the agreement at this time, which is subject to ratification by both parties.

"We are pleased to have reached an agreement that recognizes the heroic efforts and personal sacrifices of the ILWU workforce in keeping our ports operating," said PMA President James McKenna and ILWU President Willie Adams in the joint statement. "We are also pleased to turn our full attention back to the operation of the West Coast Ports."

Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker, whose district spans from Watts through the Harbor Gateway, Harbor City, Wilmington, and San Pedro, also released a statement, highlighting the work of San Pedro Bay Complex workers.

"I'm thrilled that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and Pacific Maritime Association have come to a West Coast agreement," he said. "Recent history teaches us the importance of our supply chain, and the dockworkers of the San Pedro Bay Complex are the best in the business. A final agreement will be great for our workers, for union strength, the city of Los Angeles, and our country's economy."

Earlier this month, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach reported labor issues that shut down the facilities for at least a day.

PMA said the shutdowns were linked to work actions by the Longshore union, saying ports at Oakland, Tacoma, Seattle and Hueneme were also impacted.

Shippers and the union had been negotiating the new collective bargaining agreement at the time.

Similarly, the ports effectively shut down for two days in April because of work shortages, but the union claimed it was the result of workers taking time off for religious holidays and for attending a union meeting.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden praised Su's work and the work of both ILWU and PMA.

"As I have always said, collective bargaining works, and I congratulate both parties at the ports for reaching an agreement. I want to thank Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su who used her deep experience and judgmentto keep the parties talking, working with them to reach an agreement after a long and sometimes acrimonious negotiation. Above all I congratulate the port workers, who have served heroically through the pandemic and the countless challenges it brought, and will finally get the pay, benefits, and quality of life they deserve.



Julie Su has proven herself time and time again, both as Deputy Secretary working closely with Secretary Marty Walsh - and now as a leader who helped assure that our supply chains remain strong for America's businesses, farmers, and working families."

