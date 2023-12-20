Port of Long Beach in early stages of $4.7 billion offshore wind facility

The Port of Long Beach held a public meeting to discuss more details on its plans for its 400-acre Pier Wind project.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Port of Long Beach is taking an ambitious step toward a renewable future by creating offshore wind turbines in the harbor. The proposed $4.7 billion project known as Pier Wind, is a 400-acre terminal that will support wind turbines and create renewable energy.

"Pier Winds is designed to accommodate the largest floating offshore turbines in the world. The larger the turbine, the more efficient. And it allows us to get more energy out of our sea space with fewer units to operate and maintain," said Suzanne Plezia, senior director and chief harbor engineer for the Port of Long Beach.

Plezia said the floating wind turbines will stand 1,100 feet tall, comparable in size to the Eiffel Tower.

"They're extremely large, buoyant and stable. And they're designed to be stable in open ocean with high waves. So they don't tip over or fall over in the wind," Plezia said.

Last week, the Port of Long Beach held a meeting to get public comment on the environmental impacts of the project. The Port of Long Beach said the wind turbines will generate 20 megawatts of energy, which is a key component of California's clean energy future.

"If you have 4.5 gigawatts in place, that has the potential of powering 1.5 million homes in California. So it's going to be a significant factor in reducing the cost of energy," said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero.

The Port of Long Beach also said the project will help bring jobs and career opportunities to the community.

"It's going to create a lot of new clean energy jobs. So, it will be family-sustaining, good-paying jobs to assemble these turbines," Plezia said.

If the project is approved, it will be the largest facility of its kind on the West Coast. The Port of Long Beach said it's still in the early stages and they are waiting on funding from the state and private sectors.

"The biggest challenge right now is to try to come together to identify that financial roadmap to get this thing commenced," Cordero said.

The Port of Long Beach said they plan on having the first 100 acres of operational property open by 2031 and the second phase will be open by 2035.

