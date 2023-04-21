Two 4-year-old twin boys were found unresponsive in their family's pool in Porter Ranch and quickly rushed to a nearby hospital Friday.

4-year-old twins rushed to hospital after being found unresponsive in Porter Ranch family's pool

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two 4-year-old twin boys were found unresponsive in their family's pool in Porter Ranch and quickly rushed to a nearby hospital Friday.

Los Angeles firefighters were sent to a home on Des Moines Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. after the boys were found in the family's backyard pool.

Emergency dispatchers gave family members CPR instructions by phone until firefighters arrived. They brought the two boys and their parents to a regional pediatric trauma center.

One boy was described as being in critical condition and the other in grave condition. The Mayor's Crisis Response Team was sent to the area to support the family and neighbors.

There were no immediate details available on how the incident occurred.

