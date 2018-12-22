Possible acid leak reported at Torrance refinery

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --Torrance and Los Angeles County firefighters as well as a hazmat task force responded to reports of a possible acid leak at the Torrance refinery Saturday morning.
Authorities said there was no threat to the public with the possible acid leak.
The company, which is located in the 3700 block of West 190th Street, has been under constant scrutiny from residents after a large explosion almost led to devastating consequences in 2015.
The explosion happened on Feb. 18, 2015 and rocked Torrance like an earthquake, with smoke rising from the refinery. The blast injured four contractors and spewed ash onto the community.
In 2017, U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board officials said the explosion nearly resulted in the rupture of a tank storing thousands of pounds of toxic hydrofluoric acid.
Since then, residents have pushed for a ban of the chemical and asked for it to be replaced with a less dangerous substance.