Possible street racing crash in South LA leaves 1 dead, police say

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man died after a possible street racing crash in South Los Angeles early Friday morning, police said.

The crash occurred just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue at 93rd Street.

Surveillance video showed the moment the car collided with a parked vehicle as another vehicle sped by. The driver died at the hospital, Los Angeles police said.

The other vehicle, described as a black four-door sedan, did not appear to stop.

The homeowner who captured the surveillance video said dangerous driving is common in the area.
