1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at San Pedro hamburger stand

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in San Pedro on Thursday afternoon.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in San Pedro on Thursday afternoon.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in San Pedro on Thursday afternoon.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in San Pedro on Thursday afternoon.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in San Pedro on Thursday afternoon, the Los Angele Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 1:40 p.m. at a hamburger stand on Pacific Avenue.

One person was transported to the hospital from the scene, Los Angeles City Fire Department said. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details were released

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.