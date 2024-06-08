1 killed, 4 injured in shooting near Compton College; investigation underway

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and four others were injured during a shooting Friday night near Compton College.

The incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. near Mayo Avenue and Greenleaf Boulevard.

According to the Compton Fire Department, a man was found dead on the scene. Another man and three women were rushed to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown.

It's unclear what sparked the shooting but witnesses on the scene told Eyewitness News the shooting happened at birthday party that was being held a home nearby.

There's also no information yet on a suspect(s).

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.